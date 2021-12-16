OLEAN — The state will cover most of the costs to prepare long-term planning documents for the city.
Mayor Bill Aiello said a pair of state grants totaling $90,000 announced Tuesday will aid in updating the city’s comprehensive plan, a 20-year document outlining community resources and future planning goals. The document, a high-level plan used in urban planning, sets goals and offers projects and guides to help achieve those goals. Land management, historic preservation, zoning and other avenues are made available in the document to reach the goals.
“Our comprehensive plan is coming due in 2025,” Aiello said, with three years left on the 136-page document approved in 2005. “When you seek funding from any source, they want to know what your vision is. … Where does the city want to be in 20 years?”
While the current document is outdated — the Walkable Olean projects were almost a decade in the future, and lists of community resources are full of now 20-year-old computer systems or businesses no longer operating — it has proven useful, the mayor said.
The document called for concerted efforts to improve brownfield areas in North Olean, revitalize the downtown corridor, expansion of activities involving the Allegheny River and the city’s park systems, expanding educational assets and promoting health care systems.
“We’ve met a lot of those visions,” he said, and as such, “in recent years, we’ve been talking about this” update.
However, high-profile losses to the local economy have prioritized the plan update.
“There’s a need to upgrade more now with the loss of Siemens — and we need to plan for the future.”
Siemens Energy announced in March that it would shut down manufacturing operations in the city, putting more than 500 workers out of a job. While some engineering and administrative efforts are expected to remain in the city, the corporation has listed the entire North Olean property for sale with several interested parties having looked at the site.
With so many changes since the mid-2000s, a simple review of the existing comprehensive plan is not being pursued, instead a new document will be written from the ground up using the current plan as one of many resources.
The next steps, Aiello said, will involve forming a committee to lead the effort, but those individuals will not be working alone.
“We’ll have public comment, we’ll hire a consultant to help guide us,” Aiello said, with an emphasis on the public being asked “Where do they want us to be in 20 years from 2025?”
The process is expected to take up to two years, the mayor said. The city will be responsible for 10% of the funding, or $10,000.
“This council is very progressive and wants to see the city move forward,” Aiello said, adding he expects the council to approve the funds. In addition, the mayor said there is economic development money available from the county government which could be used to cover the local share if Little Valley agrees.