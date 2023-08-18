9 OHS grads receive memorial scholarships

OLEAN — Nine recent Olean High School graduates received scholarship awards from funds established at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation in memory of former area residents.
Ishana Ramlall received the Robert E. Hull VMD Memorial Scholarship for $2,200, established in memory of Robert Hull, an Olean native who went on to a long, successful career in veterinary medicine in Pittsburgh, Pa.
This scholarship is for students who demonstrate a financial need, academic success (minimum GPA 3.0 or better) and who intend to pursue a degree at a two- or four-year college in a field of the sciences, but other majors may be considered. Preference is given first to minorities graduating from Olean High School — Dr. Hull’s alma mater — and if no applicants meet that criteria, the second preference is for girls graduating from Olean High School. The second preference is for students graduating from any high school in Cattaraugus County meeting the above criteria.
Ramlall plans to attend the University of Buffalo to study biochemistry.
Andrea Walker received the JoAnn Wehmeyer English Scholarship for $2,500, established by a group of Olean High alumni in memory of Mrs. Wehmeyer, who taught English at Olean High School for 42 years. The award is for a graduating senior recommended by the Olean English faculty and who has excellent writing skills and the ability to make a difference.
Walker plans to study psychology at Pace University.
Sophia Burt and Thomas Bates received the Tyler Bihler Memorial Scholarship, established by Bihler’s family in his memory.
The $1,100 award is given to one male and one female Olean High School student who maintained a grade percentage over 80 and demonstrated good character and citizenship attending a two- or four-year college.
Burt will study criminal justice at SUNY Brockport. Bates plans to study sports leadership at John Carroll University.
Mackenzie Malloy received the Anthony and Gayle Iacovino Legacy Scholarship for $225, originally established in 2015 in memory of Anthony “Tony” Iacovino, a former long-time Olean High School educator and coach, by his sons.
In 2018, Mr. Iacovino’s wife, Gayle, an Olean native and graduate of Olean High School, passed away, and the fund was renamed to honor the couple’s shared dedication to supporting students in their educational goals, with a preference for a student who excels in the classroom and also is active in extracurricular activities and community service.
Malloy will attend St. Bonaventure University to study accounting.
Lucas Brushingham received the Tim Bushnell Memorial Scholarship for $1,000, established in memory of Tim Bushnell, a former educator at Southern Tier Catholic School, Olean Middle School and Cuba-Rushford Central School.
The scholarship supports an annual award for a graduating senior of Olean High School. Applicants must be enrolled to attend a two- or four-year college in the fall of their graduation year. Students must be in good academic standing.
Brushingham plans to attend the University of Dayton to study operations in supply chain management.
Brushingham also received the OHS Class of 1983 Scholarship for $500, created by the Olean High School Class of 1983 in memory of all of the deceased members of the class.
The scholarship shall be awarded first preference to a graduating high school senior who is a relative of a member of the Olean High School Class of 1983.
Emma Anastasia received the Jack & Muriel Fogarty Memorial Scholarship for $500, established as part of the Olean City School District Scholarship Fund and the DJH Foundation.
The Fogarty scholarship is for a senior graduating from Olean High School with an academic score of 80 or above and accepted to a four-year college. The student must demonstrate the ability to balance academics with extracurricular activities and work.
Anastasia will study political science at SUNY Cortland.
Jadon Blazejewski received the Michele Krahe Peace Olean High School Scholarship for $600, established in Ms. Krahe Peace’s memory by her parents, David and Irene Krahe of Olean.
This $500 scholarship is given to an Olean High senior with a preference for a student pursuing an accounting or business degree.
Blazejewski will study sports management at Alfred State College.
Madisyn Cleveland received the Elias Eade Jr. Scholarship for $500, created in honor and memory of Elias Eade Jr. by his children. Elias Eade Jr. was a lifetime resident of Olean, was a graduate of Olean High School and St. Bonaventure University and a member of the Olean business community for many years.
Candidates must be a graduate of Olean High School with good academic standing and leadership skills and plan to continue their education at a trade school or two- or four-year college or university. Preference is for a student who was employed during high school and is considering business as an academic path.
Cleveland will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.