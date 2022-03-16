OLEAN — Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Tuesday, continuing a downward trend in the coronavirus locally.
Four of the new cases were people who had been vaccinated and five were unvaccinated.
There have now been 17,992 county residents with cases of COVID-19 over the past two years. There are 93 active cases.
So far this month there have been 279 cases reported and three deaths. There have been 245 residents who have died from COVID-19 since April 2020. There were 1,161 cases in February and 4,739 cases in January.
The southeast part of the county, where 46% of the cases in the county have been reported, 8,290 people have tested positive for the coronavirus including 120 this month.
The southwest part of the county has reported 3,573 cases including 59 this month; the northeast has reported 3,558 cases including 46 this month and the northwest has had 2,571 cases including 54 this month.
There have now been 9,421 women diagnosed with COVID-19 including 144 this month, and 8,571 men including 135 this month.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker shows 66 new cases over the past seven days, down 12% over the previous seven days. There were an estimated five hospital admissions over the past five days, down 42%. The seven-day average positivity was 4.83%.
Testing for the seven days ending March 8 was 1,307, down from 1,722 for the previous seven days, a 17.5% drop.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
In Allegany County, one new death and five new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday. It was one of 16 COVID-19 deaths across New York state.
The county has now reported 8,860 positive COVID-19 test results.