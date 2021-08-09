OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department has reported nine new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
That brings the total number of county residents who have contracted COVID-19 to 5,842. There have been 109 deaths due to COVID-19 since April 2020.
Five new cases were reported Monday and two each on Saturday and Sunday.
The daily positivity Monday was 2.4%, the seven-day rolling average was 2.6% and the 14-day average is 3.3%.
There have now been 3,119 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the southeast part of the county, 1,120 in the northeast, 878 in the southwest and 714 in the northwest.
There have been 3,119 women and 2,723 men from the county diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported there are now 31,722 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 34,428 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 54.2% of the 18 and older population of the county and 44.8% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides COVID-19 data.
ACROSS NEW YORK, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose 63 Sunday to 1,225 and the state confirmed 3,615 new cases.
Hospitalizations, spurred by the more contagious Delta variant of COVID, have more than tripled since the start of July and the seven-day average number of new cases in the state has jumped more than eightfold in the same period.
The governor’s office reported another 12 people in the state died due to COVID on Sunday, which brings the statewide death toll to 43,151. That’s a slight increase from most recent days, when the daily death total has usually been less than 10.
While the state’s COVID numbers are increasing again, new cases reached an all-time high of nearly 20,000 on one day in early January.
Over 2% of Covid tests are turning up positive in all regions of the state at this point, based on a seven-day average, according to state data. The statewide seven-day average was 2.96% yesterday, up from 2.86% earlier in the week.
So far, 64.3% of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 57.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.