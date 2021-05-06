BELMONT — New COVID-19 cases — and vaccine doses — were reported in Allegany County on Thursday.
Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported by county health officials. The total number of confirmed cases to date rose to 3,402, with 3,273 recoveries reported and 84 deaths. In the past seven days, 78 new cases have been reported.
The new cases come as 658 tests were conducted on Wednesday, state Department of Health officials reported. To date, 149,827 tests have been conducted on Allegany County residents — more than three tests for every resident.
Officials also reported 282 quarantines and isolations on Thursday, with 12,176 such orders issued to date.
Vaccine numbers in the county also rose overnight.
The state reported Thursday morning that 14,650 residents had received at least one vaccine dose — an increase of 50 over the report Wednesday — accounting for 31.6% of county residents and 39.2% of all residents age 18 and older.
Of those receiving doses, 13,163 have received a completed vaccine series, or 28.4% of all residents. Of those completed series, 21 were reported Thursday.
The county remains last in the state in terms of percentage of the population to receive at least one dose. Across the state, 47.5% of the population — almost 9.5 million people — has received at least one dose. Of those aged 18 and above, the percentage is 59.1%.
Nineteen counties report rates above 50% for all residents receiving at least one dose, while the majority of counties report more than half of adults have received at least one dose.
In New York state, the daily report of new deaths due COVID has seen numbers falling. Another 23 people in New York died Wednesday, but that’s down from daily totals that were often in the 50s and 60s in early April.
The statewide reported death toll was 42,185.
Hospitalizations in New York also fell again Wednesday by more than 100 and reached their lowest point since Nov. 18. Hospitalizations dropped 123 to 2,335, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. They were down 599 over the last week.
The state confirmed 2,585 new COVID cases Wednesday and reported another 203,644 test results. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for COVID was 1.27%.
“This is all good news, but we aren’t through this pandemic yet and it’s essential that New Yorkers continue practicing safe behaviors like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing to slow the spread,” Cuomo said in a press release.
Statewide, the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 1.62% Wednesday, down from 1.71% the day before. The statewide average rate is now at its lowest point since Nov. 3, according to Cuomo’s office.