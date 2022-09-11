The Last Column

Visitors look at the Last Column at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.

 Los Angeles Times/TNS

NEW YORK — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to "never forget," 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

The loss still felt immediate to Bonita Mentis, who wore a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis.

