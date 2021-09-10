9/11 concert at Field of Dreams

Field of Dreams in Allegany announces the debut of its resident choir, The Golden Gems, for their “Never Forget” sing-along concert at 2 p.m. on 9/11. The choir is made up of approximately a dozen residents, who decided on a patriotic theme for their debut concert. A variety of patriotic songs are on the program that everyone will be able to sing along to. The concert is open to the public and will be held in the main activities center.

