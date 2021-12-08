Another 87 COVID-19 cases were reported in Cattaraugus County on Wednesday, but no new deaths were reported.
The total number of confirmed cases to date is 10,802, the county Department of Health reported, with 628 active cases and 43 hospitalizations, 9,977 recoveries, and 187 deaths. The number of active cases rose by 18 overnight, while the number hospitalized went down by three.
Of the cases reported Wednesday, 65 were unvaccinated, while 22 had a completed vaccine series. Two cases were reportedly health care workers.
Younger age groups made up a majority of the newest cases Wednesday. Of the cases reported, 18 were under the age of 20; 12 were between 20 and 30; 16 were between 30 and 40; 11 were between 40 and 50; nine were between 50 and 60; six were between 60 and 70; four were between 70 and 80; and one case was reported among those older than 90.
The southeast quadrant led the county in higher case counts on Wednesday, with 31 reported. Another 28 were reported in the northeast quadrant, 22 in the southwest quadrant, and six in the northwest quadrant. To date, 47.7% of cases — 5,154 cases — have been reported in the county’s southeastern quadrant, 19.9% in the southwest quadrant; 18.6% in the northeast quadrant; and 13.8% in the northwest quadrant.
County health officials reported that access to a list of testing locations is available at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.
The state Department of Health reported that 52.3% of the county’s population has received at least one vaccine dose, including 61.8% of adults. By comparison, 74.9% of the state has received at least one dose, including 86.5% of adults. Fully vaccinated residents make up 47.6% of Cattaraugus County’s population, compared to 67.4% of the state.
THREE MORE DEATHS were reported by Allegany County Department of Health officials. All three were men, and were ages 66, 68 and 69.
To date, the county has reported 79 deaths — such deaths occurred in Allegany County. Meanwhile, state Department of Health officials report 124 to date among county residents at state-licensed facilities and 71 at licensed facilities located in the county — indicating many patients died at facilities outside the county. The state tallies do not include deaths at home or in hospice care, but the county’s tally does, indicating a death toll of around 130.
County officials reported 91 new cases on Wednesday, out of 248 tests performed. To date, 6,537 cases have been reported, with 6,138 recoveries.
Officials report 851 active quarantines or isolation orders in place, with 19,582 such orders issued to date.
The county — with one of the highest transmission rates and death rates per capita in the state — has the lowest vaccination rates. The connection to the illness and vaccination rates is a causal relationship, officials reported.
The county’s vaccination rate for first doses inched up to 46% on Wednesday, with 53.3% of adults having received at least one dose. Across the county, 42.2% of residents have received a completed vaccine series.
County health officials urged residents to receive vaccinations or booster shots if eligible. To find a vaccination, visit www.alleganyco.com, the Allegany County Department of Health Facebook page, or www.vaccines.gov; or call the health department at (585) 268-9250.