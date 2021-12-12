Cattaraugus County reported 85 total new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as the county surpassed 11,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Forty-five new cases were reported Saturday and 40 new cases were reported Sunday, according to the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
No new deaths were reported after the county saw five COVID-19 deaths on Friday, increasing the county’s total to 193.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing was at 11% on Sunday, down from 11.6% from Saturday. There were 510 active cases in the county with 41 residents hospitalized and 555 in quarantine.
Statewide, New York’s seven-day average for positivity in testing was {span}4.61% as of Saturday, while Western New York’s was 9.53%, still the highest of any region in the state.
“The COVID-19 winter surge has significantly limited hospital bed capacity in many parts of the state, which is why it is more important than ever that we utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our families safe and healthy this season,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. “The vaccine is effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, and I encourage every New Yorker to get theirs, or their booster, as soon as possible. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and remember we are not powerless. Do everything you can to protect your community.”
There were 3,574 New Yorkers hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Saturday, with 451 patients newly admitted. There were 693 patients in ICUs.
A total of 60 new deaths were reported statewide Saturday with total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC at 59,784.