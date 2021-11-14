Cattaraugus County health officials reported 85 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend while the county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus has soared to more than 12%.
The county’s health department reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 34 new cases Sunday. As of Sunday there were 650 active cases with 45 county residents hospitalized and 822 contact quarantine.
Of the new cases reported Sunday, 25 of the county residents were not vaccinated, while nine were reportedly vaccinated. On Saturday, 37 of the residents reported as a new cases were not vaccinated while 14 were vaccinated.
Cattaraugus County’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus of 12.1% is nearly four times that of the state’s overall average, which was 3.2% as of Saturday. Allegany County’s average was listed as 10.1% as of Saturday by the state Department of Health.
Western New York’s overall 8.04% for a seven-day average — heightened by the Cattaraugus and Allegany county figures — is second-highest of any region in the state. The Finger Lakes was at 8.25%.
Cattaraugus County remains at just over 50% for the number of adults 18 and older who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, lagging far behind the rest of the state.