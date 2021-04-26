BELMONT — A new COVID-19-related death among Allegany County residents was reported Monday as the county falls further behind the rest of the state for COVID-19 vaccines.
An 84th death was reported by the state Department of Health on Monday, as the case total rose to 3,298.
Since Friday, 22 new cases of the disease have been reported in the county by the Allegany County Department of Health. Two new cases were reported Monday, eight cases were reported Sunday, and 12 cases were reported Saturday. County health officials typically do not update the county’s statistics page over the weekend.
Of the cases reported to date, 3,179 recoveries have been reported.
ACCORDING TO THE state Department of Health’s online database of vaccinations, 29.9% of county residents — 13,902 people — have received at least one vaccine dose. Of those, 11,918 have a completed series, or 25.7% of the county.
Despite gains, the county continues to lag behind the rest of the state.
Statewide, 44.3% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose, leaving Allegany County 14.4 points behind the average.
The county is 2.6 points behind the next-lowest county — Tioga County — and more than 32 points behind first-place Hamilton County.
Ten counties in New York have now broken the 50% threshold for first doses, with several others expected to break that mark this week.
Nationwide, 42.5% of the population — and 53.9% of those over 18 — have received at least one dose. Meanwhile, 81.7% of all Americans over age 65 have received one dose, and 67.7% have received a completed vaccine series.
Leading the nation is New Hampshire, at 59.38% of residents having received at least one dose. New York ranks 13th. The state with the lowest percentage is Mississippi, at 30.2% — still higher than Allegany County.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)