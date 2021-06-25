SALAMANCA — A difficult and unorthodox school year concluded Friday evening in a celebration for the Salamanca High School Class of 2021 with a commencement ceremony at the district’s shining new crown jewel.
Eighty-one graduates gathered with family and friends in the newly renovated Veterans Memorial Park, a triumphant moment after a year unlike any other as many speakers noted the challenges that came from the coronavirus pandemic.
Valedictorian Cole Johnson discussed the formula for success, or rather the lack of any one formula that applies to everyone. He said many great people have tried to put a formula to success, detailing hard work, determination and perseverance.
For Johnson, hard work may be a big part of success, he said a missing ingredient is play. Through his own experiences in several STEM activities, Johnson realized a person’s ability to keep playing amid failure is a sign of success.
“Success to me rather appears to be relative to the individual,” he said. “Learn from failures, revel in success, but have fun, and stray from the formula to find your truest form of success.”
Salutatorian Maeghan Collins expressed her and her class’s gratitude to everyone who has been there through their school careers, from teachers, staff and administrators to the community members and their families.
To her classmates, Collins said they should be proud of themselves for overcoming the challenges the past 16 months with the pandemic and adapting to the circumstances while entering the next chapter of our lives.
“No matter the career path you choose, the memories, lessons and ethics that Salamanca has instilled in us is something we will always remember and carry with us in our future endeavors,” she said.
Class speaker Hannah Klusek reflected on the 13 years many of the graduates experienced together from Pre-K through their junior years, noting the memories they shared and the ways they had grown together until their worlds changed in the spring of 2020.
“The COVID-19 pandemic took over the world and shut down virtually every country,” she said. “This uprooted our lives, and we were left shattered.”
Over the past year, Klusek said her class has dealt with a changing world both in and out of school, but they still made it through to the final stage of their high school careers.
“This pandemic does not define us, instead the way we have risen above all of the madness and chaos will,” she said. “We have been given the tools to face adversity and will carry that with us for the rest of our lives.”
GRADUATES
Austin M. Baker, Erika Lynn Ballard, Devin Roman Bialaszewski, Reighlyn Bosley, Madison Rosemarie Braker, Isaac Jay Silencio Brown, Morgan Brush, Keedin Edward Bucktooth, Makayla Opal Burch, James Bussiere Jr., Crystal Breeze Clark, Maeghan Louise Collins, William J. Crouse III, Neland M. Cummings, Kaylee M. DeMond, Rachel Grace Dipko, Trevor Anthony Ellis, Anthony Jordan Fitzgerald Sibley, Howard Acel Frank, Dayton M. George, Mercedes Gerwitz, Norman K. Green Jr., Riley Groff, Keith Gould, Adam J. Haithcox, Alyssea Dawn Hardy, Jayden Raenn Harris, Nenise Marie Heath, Jermyah Holland, Cole J. Howard, Jaeden Hubbard, Dakota Hurd, Dereklee Ivey, Anthony C. Jackson, Alena Elvina Jacobs, Milcairy M. Jimenez-Roman, Ryleigh M. John, Cole D. Johnson, Cameron M. Kelley, Brooke Kettle, Nathan Paul Kettle, Hannah Leigh Klusek, Connor Klute, Poem Grace Kranock, Jalen M. LaFountaine, Ariana Rose Maybee, Christopher William McAllister, Lucas Karl McKenna, Kaloni J’nia McNeill, Eric Lewis Murphy, Ashlyn R. Newark, Justin Matthew Nichols, Joshua James Northrup Jr., Sam Oakes, Nathan James Oakes, Marissa Rose Papaserge, Andrew M. Persons, Jarrett Bryce Pond, Blaise Ralston, Jayla Jade Rasha, Carson Redeye, Elsie Inez Redeye, Zoey Marie Redeye, Reece Tyler Redeye-Desposito, Claire E. Rockwell, Andrew Hunter Sawyer, Alexandria Christine Seekins, Benjamin C. Sheldon, Serenity C. Snyder, Ezra Johnson Stahlman, Carter Ross Stoltz, Emily A. Taylor, Krystal Victor-Noise, Marla JoAnn Warrior, Amos A. Whitcomb, Jarod Alton White, Monique Leighandra White, Benjamin Joseph-Lea Wilson, Hayli Wilson, Cody Yarnes, Hunter Yaworsky.
SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS
- Devin Bialaszewski – Class of 1985 Scholarship
- Madison Braker – American Legion Hughes Skiba Post 535 Education Award; Nelson M. Beard Memorial Scholarship; Colby Pitt Memorial Award
- Makayla Burch – Kiwanis Club Healthcare Award; Thomas C. George Memorial Award; New York State Comptroller Student Achievement Award
- Maeghan Collins – Salutatorian; Class of 2021 Co-Girl of the Year Award; The Mitch Gray Salutatorian Scholarship; James S. Leary Memorial Scholarship; Frances and Phillip Evans Memorial Scholarship; Salamanca Chapter National Honor Society Leadership/Service Award; Cattaraugus County National Honor Society Outstanding Member; Cattaraugus County National Honor Society Essay Scholarship Award; Kiwanis William O. Valent Teaching Award; Andrea Celeste Morton Memorial Award ; Beatrice Sultanik Memorial Award; Where Learners Become Leaders: The Future of Salamanca Scholarship given by the Salamanca Administration; Jean Pascarella Memorial Scholarship; Judith A. Toner Attendance Award; Salamanca Bowling Association Award; JCC USA Scholarship
- Neland Cummings – New York State Comptroller Student Achievement Award; Timothy Ross Memorial Award
- Rachel Dipko – Doris Evans Feinberg Memorial Award; Jamestown Business College Academic Progress Award Full Tuition; Kiwanis Ned Fenton Retail Award; Joseph V. Quattrone Music Award; Salamanca High School Special Vocal Award; William D. Furlong Award
- Trevor Ellis – Kyle Stephen Scott Memorial Scholarship
- Dayton George – Seneca Nation of Indians Perseverance Award
- Ryleigh John – Class of 2021 Co-Girl of the Year Award; State of New York Triple C Award; Salamanca High School History Department Award; American Legion Hughes Skiba Post 535 Education Award; Roger and Frances Lord Volunteer Service Award; University of Albany Book Award; Class of 2023 Cindy Mohr Memorial Award; New York State Comptroller Student Achievement Award
- Cole Johnson – Valedictorian; The Salamanca Warrior Shining Star Award; Niagara Frontier Industry Education Council Scholarship; Kiwanis Thomas Kelley English Award; Mamie Rappoport Memorial Award; Where Learners Become Leaders: The Future of Salamanca Scholarship given by the Salamanca Administration; Cattaraugus County National Honor Society Scholastic Excellence Award; Salamanca Academic Booster Club Senior Scholarship; RIT Presidential Scholarship; Seth P. Holcombe and Lucy E. Holcombe Scholarship from the Thomas Munson Foundation; RIT Alumni Scholarship from Brendan John
- Brooke Kettle – Jamestown Business College Academic Progress Award Full Tuition
- Hannah Klusek – Keuka College Presidential Scholarship
- Connor Klute – Kiwanis Gilbert Krause Music Award; Salamanca High School Special Instrumental Music Award; Karl and Nicole Pryor/ Corning Foundation Scholarship
- Poem Kranock – Salamanca City Central School STEAM Award
- Jalen LaFountaine – Salamanca City Central School STEAM Award
- Christopher McAllister – Harry B. Rappoport Memorial Award; New York State Comptroller Student Achievement Award
- Lucas McKenna – Gerald J. Ackley Scholarship; Harry Nelson Baseball Award; CSEA Local 526 New York State Transportation Workers Award; Louis Foy Male Athlete of the Year
- Kaloni McNeill – New York State Comptroller Student Achievement Award
- Eric Murphy – American Red Cross Educational Scholarship; Salamanca Bowling Association Scholarship; Dennis Evans Memorial Award
- Ashlyn Newark – Kiwanis Carl Zaprowski Journalism Award; Helen Jean Yaworsky Memorial Scholarship; Spanish Honor Society Award; Sons of the American Legion Post 535 Award; Class of 2021 Warrior Champion of Change Award
- Nathan Oakes – Kiwanis Lonnie Crosby BOCES Award
- Jarrett Pond – Methodist University Opportunity Scholarship; Sons of the American Legion Post 535 Award
- Carson Redeye – Rosalie Nosal Memorial Award; Class of 2023 Cindy Mohr Memorial Award; Seneca Nation of Indians Kyle Dowdy Sr. Award; New York State Comptroller Student Achievement Award
- Reece Redeye-Desposito – Class of 2021 Boy of the Year Award; State of New York Triple C Award; George Eastman Young Leaders Award; New York State Comptroller Student Achievement Award; Ray Evans Scholarship for Commitment to the Arts; Andrea Celeste Morton Memorial Award; Arion Music Award; Edward John Memorial Award; Class of 2023 Cindy Mohr Memorial Scholarship; Student Council Leadership & Service Award; Cattaraugus County National Honor Society Distinguished Service Award
- Andrew Sawyer – Class of 1963 Legacy Scholarship
- Alexandria Seekins – Mark Chase Memorial Scholarship
- Ezra Stahlman – Seneca Arts & Learning Center Scholarship
- Carter Stotlz – Ray Wass Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Salamanca Gridiron Club
- Emily Taylor – Frances and Phillip Evans Memorial Scholarship; Karl and Nicole Pryor/Corning Foundation Scholarship; Salamanca Teachers’ Association Award; New York State Comptroller Student Achievement Award
- Marla Warrior – The Clinton Restaurant Student- Athlete Award; Thomas C. George Memorial Award; Anita Oyler Female Athlete of the Year; Averett University Founders Scholarship
- Amos Whitcomb – Thomas Frank Debalski and Eleanor L. Debalski Scholarship; Cattaraugus County Bank Award for Excellence; Seneca Nation of Indians Lehman “Dar” Dowdy Award; University at Albany 1844 Scholarship
- Jarod White – Louis Foy Male Athlete of the Year
- Monique White – New York State Comptroller Student Achievement Award
- Hayli Wilson – Joelle Murdock Business Award
- Cody Yarnes – Jamestown Business College Academic Progress Award Full Tuition
- Hunter Yaworsky – Kiwanis John Clarke Business Award; The Clinton Restaurant Student – Athlete Award; Timothy Ross Memorial Soccer Award