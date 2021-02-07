Cattaraugus County health officials reported Sunday the 80th death of a resident due to COVID-19-related complications, an 87-year-old man.
The county also reported 43 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend — with 26 reported Saturday and 17 on Sunday.
There were 333 active cases as of Sunday, with 23 hospitalized and 436 residents in quarantine for confirmed or suspected exposure to the virus. There were also 52 in travel quarantine.
Of the 3,944 total cases of COVID-19 Cattaraugus County since March, 3,529 residents have recovered.
The county’s reported seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing on Sunday was 4.7%, down slightly from the 4.9% reported Saturday.
IN NEW YORK, the state saw its lowest one-day coronavirus positivity rate since November, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
The statewide positivity rate was 4%, the lowest one-day positivity rate since Nov. 27, the governor said. The statewide seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 4.5% on Saturday — the lowest seven-day average since Dec. 2.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing has also continued to drop. The figure for Saturday was 4.28%, down from 4.53% on Friday and 4.69% on Thursday.
The state’s hospitalization rate was also at its lowest number since Christmas Day, at 7,649 total patient hospitalizations statewide on Saturday.
There were 143 COVID-19 deaths in New York state on Saturday, increasing the state’s reported total to 36,224.
The decline comes as more New Yorkers are signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccines. The state announced Friday that it had expanded the group of eligible people for the vaccine to include those with certain comorbidities beginning Feb. 15.
The vaccine doses, which have been scarce throughout the state, will come from local hospitals that no longer need them to vaccinate staff members — those in group 1-A of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.