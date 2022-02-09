OLEAN — Olean city government’s first major Downtown Revitalization Initiative project is set to begin this spring.
The Common Council awarded a $798,507.50 contract to Benson Construction for additional work on North Union Street.
Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring — who, it was announced during the meeting, would be leaving his post in March — reported the project includes replacing all deficient sidewalks along the corridor; gas fireplaces and outdoor seating at the city’s bistro site in Lincoln Park and in front of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce building; replacement of decorative lighting along the street; improved solar-powered lighting at all pedestrian crossings; and a structure to hold a previously-funded digital sign board for War Vets Park.
Every other light along the corridor will be a new decorative light fixture, Ring said, aimed at improving appearances.
“It will actually be programmable to change colors or to blink — or things like that,” Ring said.
The funds primarily come from the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant awarded in 2017. The project was one of a dozen to receive aid after months of local planning and state-level reviews of proposals in 2018. Originally, the project was set for a 2019 construction start and finish, but delays pushed the work back, followed by more delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contract awarded Tuesday is the largest for the project, but is the last to be signed. Two other contracts — for wayfinding and informational signs, and for street lighting — have already been awarded. Overall, the project is set to cost $1.04 million, “which leaves us with a deficit of around $104,000,” Ring said.
However, he said, the city was under-budget on street restriping in 2021 by $77,825, which he suggested be moved to offset the North Union streetscape project. The remaining $24,000, he said, could be added to a bond anticipation note the city is to seek later this year.
The council unanimously approved the transfer during the meeting.
In other business, Mayor Bill Aiello issued a proclaimation celebrating Black History Month and lauding the African American Center for Cultural Development. Aiello presented the proclamation to the center’s director, Della Moore.
Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, suggested the city could hold an event in February 2023 in cooperation with the center to mark Black History Month.