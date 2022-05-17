OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
That brought the total number of cases for the month to 880 and to 19,743 for the 26 months since the pandemic started in March 2020.
There are currently 418 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The total includes 10,304 women and 9,439 men. The most cases — 9,058 or 45.9% — have occurred in the southeast part of the county. The southwest has reported 3,900 cases, the northeast 3,929 and the northwest 2,856.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said 56.8% of the population of 76,000 have received a first dose, 52.7% have completed their vaccination series and 66.4 of those eligible have received a booster dose.The county has reported cases over the past seven days at a rate of 239.1 per 100,000 population. New hospital COCVD-19 admissions over the past seven days was 7.1 per 100,000.
In the seven days ending Monday, the county reported 211 new cases for an average positivity of 14.89%
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker finds Cattaraugus County at the medium level of COVID-19 case level. The CDC residents “may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.” Those at high risk for severe illness should “consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.”