8 receive scholarships from Big 30 Athletic Fund

OLEAN — Eight area graduating seniors recently received scholarships from the Big 30 Athletic Fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Established by the Big 30 Athletic Fund committee, the Big 30 Athletic Fund at CRCF supports the organization’s effort to provide scholarship funding to deserving student athletes in the region served by the Big 30, including Allegany and Cattaraugus counties as well as areas of northwestern Pennsylvania.
Randolph Central School’s Xander Hind, Rebecca Martin of Northern Potter Central School, Giancarlo Nuzzo of Ellicottville Central School and Katherine Sheeler of Otto-Eldred Central School received awards from the Big 30 Athletic Fund, each for $1,000.
The Big 30 Athletic Fund makes possible awards for four students graduating in the Big 30 region who have participated in at least two sports for all four years of high school.
Hind will study sports business with plans to pursue a career in law enforcement at University of Mount Union. Martin will study biology at Penn State Dubois. Nuzzo plans to attend Saint Anselm College to study communications. Sheeler will study business/sports management at Mansfield University.
Madison Callen of Allegany-Limestone Central School, Jack DeRose of Olean High School, Aaron Myers of Johnsonburg Area School District and Port Allegany’s Evin Stauffer received the Big 30 Senior Classic Scholarship for $500 each.
The Big 30 Senior Classic Scholarship, made possible by the Big 30 Athletic Fund, is for graduating seniors chosen to participate in the Big 30 Senior Classic basketball game, which is held annually at Portville Central School for Big 30 basketball senior standouts. Students must also submit an essay on what basketball means to them to the Big 30 Athletic Fund Committee.
Callen will study engineering at Binghamton University. DeRose will attend St. Bonaventure University to study finance. Myers plans to study health and physical education at PennWest Edinboro University. Stauffer will attend Hilbert College to study business.
Donations can be made to the Big 30 Athletic Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org.