BELMONT — Eight deaths and 287 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the last week in Allegany County, state and county health authorities reported Monday.
The state Department of Health reported 31 cases Saturday and 29 cases on Sunday. Figures for Monday were not available by press time. To date. 5,869 cases and 117 deaths have been reported.
County officials reported 101 cases over the weekend, and 656 active quarantines or isolations were in place as of Monday afternoon. Three more deaths occurred over the weekend, the state reported. A death was reported Saturday, while two more were reported Sunday. The state figures track deaths in state-licensed health care facilities, such as hospitals or nursing homes. The figures do not include residents who died at home, in hospice care, or in other settings.
County officials reported 447 breakthrough cases to date — cases among those who are fully vaccinated — up from 390 as of the week before. Since Aug. 20, about 20.2% of the roughly 2,200 cases reported have been among fully vaccinated individuals.
The seven-day average number of cases per 100,000 people was 85.2 — the sixth-highest in the state. The number was up from 77 on Sunday.
While case counts were lower in the last week, deaths multiplied compared to previous weeks. By comparison, 328 cases and three deaths were reported the week ending Nov. 14, and 280 cases and one death the week ending Nov. 7.
THE HIGHER infection rates appear to coincide with the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
Across the county, the state reports 45.1% of residents have received just one vaccine dose, with 52.7% of adults having at least one. In addition, 41.5% of all residents have a completed vaccine series.
All three rates are the lowest in the state. The county is one of two to have less than half of all residents with at least one vaccine dose, the other being Tioga County. Both counties are also the only to have fewer than 60% of adults with at least one dose.
By comparison, 73.5% of all state residents have received at least one dose, including 85.4% of all adults. Of residents, 66.1% have received a completed vaccine series, including 78% of all adults.