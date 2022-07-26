BRADFORD, Pa. — A seventh victim of accused rapist Darvin Carpenter has come forward, and 42 new criminal counts have been added to the 224 counts already lodged against him.
Carpenter, 51, of Park Street, is in McKean County Jail on $5 million bail — believed to be the highest bail ever set in the county.
According to the Lewis Run-based state police, a seventh victim disclosed abuse by Carpenter, alleging multiple indecent assaults taking place between 2015-17.
The new charges are as follows: two counts of corruption of minors, third-degree felonies; 10 counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion, first-degree misdemeanors; 10 counts of indecent assault of a victim less than 16, second-degree misdemeanors; 10 counts of indecent assault without consent, second-degree misdemeanors; and 10 counts of distribution of a small amount of marijuana, misdemeanors.
The alleged assaults came to light when one of the victims, approximately 13 years of age, was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of McKean County, and disclosed that Carpenter had touched her in a sexual manner several times, beginning when she was in 6th grade.
A second victim told state police that when she was 12 to 15, Carpenter would buy her cigarettes and make her perform sex acts when she was a juvenile. She told police about a third victim who witnessed the assaults and was assaulted as well, the complaint alleged.
The third victim said that when she was 12 to 16, Carpenter would give her cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana and force her to perform sex acts, the complaint alleged.
Police received information about two additional victims. The fourth victim told police Carpenter had raped her from when she was 5 until she was about 12, and estimated it happened more than 100 times, the complaint alleged.
The fifth victim said Carpenter asked her multiple times when she was a juvenile, age 12 to 17, to perform sex acts on him. She did not do so. He also touched her inappropriately when she was a juvenile. When she was an adult, he forced her to perform a sex act on him, the complaint alleged.
The sixth and seventh victims disclosed assaults to the state police after Carpenter’s arrest.
The charges for the assault on the sixth victim are as follows: two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a victim less than 16 and one count of criminal solicitation of IDSI on a victim less than 16, all first-degree felonies; three counts of aggravated indecent assault, second-degree felonies; corruption of minors, a third-degree felony; indecent assault by forcible compulsion and indecent exposure, first-degree misdemeanors; indecent assault on a victim less than 16 and indecent assault without consent, second-degree misdemeanors; and distribution of a small amount of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
The other charges against him are as follows: 10 counts rape of a child, 10 counts rape by forcible compulsion, 10 counts involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim less than 13, 20 counts involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, one count of aggravated indecent assault of a child, and 25 counts of criminal solicitation of IDSI with a victim less than 16, all of which are first degree felonies; two counts of corruption of minors and one of indecent assault of a victim less than 13, all third-degree felonies.
He is also charged with 20 counts of sexual assault, second-degree felonies; 24 counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion, 13 counts of indecent assault of a victim less than 13, all first-degree misdemeanors; 23 counts of indecent assault of a victim less than 16; and 18 counts of indecent assault without consent, all second-degree misdemeanors.
Carpenter is represented by the McKean County Public Defender’s office. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 28 at Central Court.
The case remains under investigation, according to law enforcement.