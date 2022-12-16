7th annual NSD Christmas show brings holiday cheer

The Neighborhood School of Dance Adult Tap class performed Dec. 10 in its 7th annual Christmas Show held at Allegany-Limestone High School. Pictured are (front, from left) Cyndi Odell, Vicki Cocca, Brittany Thierman, Brandi Norris, Sky Barney, Kathryn Sanchez, (back row) James Thierman Jr., Deborah Stevens and Emily Parana. More than 130 dancers participated from NSD’s studios in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa.

 Submitted

ALLEGANY — Neighborhood School of Dance held its 7th annual Christmas Show Dec. 10 at the Allegany-Limestone High School auditorium.

The latest installment, “‘Tis The Season,” featured more than 130 dancers of all ages from NSD’s studios in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. Dancers donned festive holiday-themed costumes and performed to over two dozen songs of all styles and genres from hip-hop and tap to lyrical and ballet.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social