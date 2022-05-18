OLEAN — Rising COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County are leading to a rise in hospitalizations with the increasing spread of the highly transmissible omicron subvariants.
County health department officials reported 77 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of residents with COVID-19 since March 2020 to 19,820, just shy of the 20,000 mark. That number will probably be reached by the weekend.
May has seen 957 cases of the coronavirus. That compares to 740 cases in April, 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January, the record month for new cases during the pandemic.
There have been 9,099 cases in the southeastern part of the county, 3,913 in the southwest, 3,936 in the northeast and 2,872 in the northwest. Women represent 10,342 of the cases and men 9,478.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker shows there were 220 cases in the seven days ending Tuesday, one-third higher than the previous seven-day period. The seven-day positivity ending Sunday was 15.18%.
The CDC also reported 10 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the seven days ending Monday.
There were 53 people who were vaccinated among the 77 new COVID-19 cases and 24 who were unvaccinated. There were also 27 new positive cases reported by people using at-home test kits, which are not included in the official numbers. In the past several months, when thousands of test kits were distributed free, 2,002 people have reported positive tests to the health department.