BELMONT — One new death due to COVID-19 complications and 74 total cases of infection are linked to two Wellsville area care facilities, Allegany County health officials reported Friday.
The department said that Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has a total of 16 positive resident cases — one resident is hospitalized — and 22 positive employee cases.
”It is with a heavy heart that we report to our residents and community that one death is reported associated with this facility,” the department said in a press statement.
Meanwhile, the health department said that 36 total cases have been associated with Manor Hills Assisted Living, also in the Wellsville area.
”Currently, there are a total of 28 positive residents and eight positive staff members to date,” the health department stated Friday. “Five of the positive residents have been hospitalized along with one resident who is experiencing symptoms but has not actually tested positive.”
The two facilities have been working with the New York State Department of Health, which oversees all COVID-19 cases in healthcare facilities throughout the state. The Allegany County Department of Health indicated its role is to complete contact tracing for any COVID-19-positive employees from the facilities.
If you are named as a contact to any positive COVID-19 cases, you will be notified by phone and given information on quarantine, symptoms to look for and procedures to follow. For general COVID-19 questions, call the department at (585) 268-9250.
The latest death reported by the health department pushes the reported total to 10. The county’s one-day update of new COVID-19 cases on Friday was 14, pushing the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 367.
The county stood at 130 cases on Oct. 1, meaning nearly two-thirds of the county’s total infections were registered this month.
A total of 252 residents have recovered from COVID-19. There were 553 residents in quarantine/isolation on Friday, an increase of 42 over what was reported Thursday.
The county health department also said Friday that there will not be rapid COVID-19 testing next week; the department will announce next week its plans for continuing rapid testing.
Department officials thanked agencies, businesses and staff that were vital to the success the county’s free, drive-up rapid testing sites, including state health staff, the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES Belmont site, Riverwalk Inc., the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and Medical Transport Services.
“A special thank you goes out to the residents of Allegany County,” the department said in a press statement. “Thank you all for making the rapid COVID-19 testing sites a success.”