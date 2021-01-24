Cattaraugus County health officials reported one new death due to coronavirus over the weekend, while there were 38 total new cases of COVID-19 infection.
The 71st Cattaraugus County resident to die due to COVID-19- related complications was a 65-year-old woman who developed respiratory failure, the county health department reported Saturday.
There were 15 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, while there were 23 reported on Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 3,575 for the duration of the pandemic.
There were 411 active cases in the county as of Sunday, down from 423 reported on Saturday. There have been 3,092 recoveries, while 43 county residents were hospitalized as of Sunday, the same figure reported Saturday.
There were 487 county residents in quarantine for confirmed or suspected exposure to the coronavirus and 46 in quarantine for travel.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 6.5%, down from 6.8% on Saturday.
In Allegany County, health officials reported a total of 51 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend — 27 on Saturday and 24 on Sunday for a total of 2,509.
There were 138 active cases in Allegany County as of Sunday, as 2,318 county residents have recovered from the virus and there have been 53 confirmed deaths. No new deaths have been reported since December.
There were 689 county residents in quarantine, an uptick from the 667 reported on Saturday.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 5.4%, according to the latest figure posted by the state Department of Health. Although that was a slight increase from the 5.1% reported on Saturday, the rate had peaked at 12.7% on Jan. 10.
In New York state, about 1 in 15 people in New York have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data.
As of Saturday, 1.3 million people out of the state’s 19.4 million population have test positive for the coronavirus. At the same time, hospitalizations and the percentage of people testing positive continue to decline, according to figures reported by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Sunday.
However, another 160 people died of COVID-19, increasing the state’s confirmed total to 34,069.
On Saturday, the state received results from 249,955 tests. Of those, 12,720 — or 5.09% — came back positive, pushing down the state’s weekly average of positivity in testing. As of Saturday, 5.99% of tests came back positive, on average, each day for the past seven days. That’s down from a weekly positive rate of 6.15% just two days ago.
In Western New York, the regions positivity rate dropped below 6% for the first time in several days, to 5.89%.
Hospitalizations statewide also continue to decline. As of Saturday, 8,613 patients were in hospitals, down 189 from the figure for Friday. About 1,500 people were in intensive care.