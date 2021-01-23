The Cattaraugus County Health Department on Saturday reported one death due to COVID-19, while there were 23 new cases of infection.
Allegany County reported 27 new cases on Saturday.
The 71st Cattaraugus County resident due to COVID-19- related complications was a 65-year-old woman who developed respiratory failure.
The 23 new COVID-19 cases increases the county's total to 3,560. There were 423 active cases Saturday, with 43 county residents hospitalized.
There were 533 quarantined contacts as of Saturday, while 56 travelers were also in quarantine
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 6.8%.
In Allegany County, the 27 new cases increased the county's total for the pandemic to 2,485. There were 135 active cases, as there have been 2,297 recoveries by county residents and there have been 53 confirmed deaths — although no deaths since December.
There were 667 county residents in quarantine on Saturday.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was down to 5.1%, according to the latest figure posted by the state Department of Health. The rate was reported at 5.5% on Friday — it peaked at 12.7% on Jan. 10.
In New York state, the average number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past week has dipped slightly for the first time since September, the governor's office reported Saturday.
The change could signal that caseloads as well as the most serious symptoms caused by COVID-19 could be plateauing.
Nevertheless, 144 New Yorkers died Friday due to the virus, increasing the state's confirmed total to 33,907 since March.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is here and we're distributing it as fast as possible, but supply limitations and the continued spread of the virus should give New Yorkers cause for concern," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. "We have the network in place to distribute the vaccine, but not enough of the vaccines themselves. That's why New Yorkers need to stay vigilant as we continue to battle the pandemic and use the tools that have worked so well all along — wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing."
Daily hospitalizations in New York were reported down by 44 to 8,802 on Friday. Of those patients, 1,562 were in intensive care.
Statewide, the percentage of people testing positive over the past week was 6.07%. That was down from 6.23% on Thursday.
In Western New York, the positivity rate in testing over the past seven days was 6.01%, slightly down from 6.02% on Thursday and 6.21% on Wednesday.