OLEAN — Seventy Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the health department announced. There are 382 active cases.
That brought to 677 the number of residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus so far this month. The total has risen to 19,540 cases since March 2020.
In April, the health department reported 740 cases, there were 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January.
The southeastern part of the county has reported 8,951 cases including 313 this month, the southwest has 3,8952 cases including 126 this month, the northeast has 3,905 cases including 136 this month and there have been 2,832 cases in the northeast including 102 this month.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker reported Chautauqua and Allegany counties have joined Cattaraugus County as a medium county, up from low. Cattaraugus County moved into the medium range last week.
The three Southern Tier counties are among 12 counties where the rate is medium. The rest of the state is in the high range.
The rate in Cattaraugus County Friday was 239.11 cases per 100,000 population. There have been 185 cases in the previous seven days. The positivity was 14.4%.
In the medium category, the CDC states: “You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an added precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and take additional precautions.”