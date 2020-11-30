BELMONT — Allegany County health officials on Monday reported seven new deaths due to COVID-19, while the county saw the fewest number of new cases in two weeks, reporting 11 new infections.
The county Department of Health said confirmed total deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 49 — all but one residents of nursing or care facilities — while the county’s total cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 1,093.
The 11 new cases reported Monday were the fewest in the health department’s daily updates since Nov. 16, when there were eight.
A total of 873 residents have recovered from the virus, while there were 936 residents in quarantine on Monday.
Allegany County’s seven-day rolling average of positive tests was 7.6% on Sunday, the latest figure available from the state Department of Health. That’s up slightly from 7.3% the day before.
Seventeen deaths are reported to be associated with the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, while 22 deaths are reported to be associated with the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Wellsville. Seven deaths are reported to be associated with Wellsville Manor Center.
Manor Hills Assisted Living of Wellsville has seen 57 cases of COVID-19 infection in residents, but there have been no deaths reported. Cuba Memorial Hospital has not reported any infections or deaths due to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.
“Manor Hills Assisted Living facility reported that all of their positive residents have recovered, and all other residents have remained negative,” the health department stated in a press release. “All eight of their positive employees have recovered and returned to work. Manor Hills reported that they have been 14 days without a positive test.”
Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reported 16 employees and 29 residents have recovered from the virus, according to the health department.
Of the 49 county resident to succumb to the virus, the youngest was a 69-year-old man; the two oldest recorded victims were 100 years old, a man and a woman. The health department does not have the ages recorded of six of the deceased residents.
Meanwhile, Allegany County Legislative District IV, which includes Wellsville and Andover, by far has the most cases of COVID-19 infection — 436, or 40%, through Sunday.
District I, which includes, Centerville, Hume, Granger, Rushford, Cadeadea, Belfast and Angelica, had 191 cases, 18%.
District II, which includes, New Hudson, Cuba, Friendship, Amity, Ward and Clarksville, had 166, or 15%.
District III, which includes Wirt, Scio, Genesee, Bolivar, Alma, Willing and Independence, had 141, or 13%.
District V, which includes, Grove, Burns, Allen, Birdsall, Almond, West Almond and Alfred, had 148, or 15%.Statewide, the positive test rate for the virus was 4.57% on Sunday, up from 4.27% the day before. The seven-day average is now 3.71%. In Central New York as a whole, the positive test rate fell to 4.2% on Sunday, down from 6.9% on Saturday and 8.4% on Friday. The region includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties. A total of 3,532 people were hospitalized due to the virus in New York on Sunday, up 160. Hospitalizations are at their highest level since late May and they have increased nearly 700% since the start of September.
A total of 681 people were in intensive care units with the virus on Sunday, up 14, and 325 were intubated, down one. New York confirmed 6,819 new cases of the virus on Sunday and conducted 148,974 tests. The state now has a total of 647,980 confirmed cases and is finding new cases at a rate not seen since April. Another 54 people in New York died due to the virus yesterday. The statewide death toll is now 26,747.
In Erie County, testing positivity in orange zone areas was 7.43% on Sunday, while in yellow zone areas the rate was just under 7%.
Erie County logged 485 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Sunday and there were 10 deaths reported.