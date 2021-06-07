BELMONT — Seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Allegany County since Friday, county health authorities said Monday.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported three new cases on Monday and four new cases on Saturday, while no new cases were reported Sunday. Officials reported 139 people were tested Sunday, with 159,477 tests reported to date.
The total number of cases to date rose to 3,595. Of those, 3,521 have resulted in recoveries, and 87 deaths have been reported by the state Department of Health.
In the past seven days, 15 cases were reported, with four being reported on three days, three cases on Monday, one on Tuesday and none on two days.
The number of people in quarantine or isolation rose to 147 on Monday, up from 101 on Friday. To date, 13,176 quarantines or isolations have been ordered.
THE COUNTY’S VACCINE RATES remain the lowest in the state as several clinics have been set to distribute more vaccines around the county.
The state reports 35.6% of Allegany County residents have received at least one vaccine dose — the only county under 40% statewide — while 42.8% of the county’s adults have received a dose. Meanwhile, fewer than one in three county residents have received a full vaccine series.
Statewide, 47.3% of all New Yorkers have received a completed vaccine series — almost 16 points higher than Allegany County — with 58.5% of all adults being fully vaccinated. Around half of New York’s counties report a first-dose rate of at least 50% of the population.
County health officials are planning to offer the Moderna vaccines against the disease at three additional sites in the next two months.
June 23 — Fillmore Fire Hall, 24 South Genesee Street, 3-5 p.m. by appointment. Second dose July 21 at the same time as first dose appointment.
June 30 — New Hudson Fire Hall, 8597 Route 305, Black Creek, 4-6 p.m., by appointment. Second dose July 28.
July 7 — Whitesville Fire Hall, 496 Main St., 4 to 6 p.m. by appointment. Second dose Aug. 4.
In order to register for the Moderna vaccine at the sites, call the Health Department for an appointment at (585) 268-9250 and press #4. Wear a mask and social distance. Please wear short sleeves and bring a picture ID and insurance cards. Those who are in isolation or quarantine, or are ill or have COVID-19 symptoms may not attend.