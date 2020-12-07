BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg Central School has inducted seven new members into its National Honor Society.
Inductees included Sarah Clark, Brennen Gilliland, Jason Greeson, Allyson Hebert, Madysen Johnson, Emma Murphy and Paige Taylor.
Eric Baldwin, NHS advisor, led the students Wednesday evening in the NHS pledge and shared his congratulations.
“Membership in the National Honor Society is one of the highest honors awarded to a high school student," he said. "Let me be among the first to say congratulations on a job well done.”
BRCS Superintendent Michael Retzlaff, Middle/High School Principal Daniel Quartley and Assistant Principal Mary Snyder congratulated each new inductee with their NHS pins and certificates.
Clark is an active participant in the BRCS music and theater programs and has participated in Ecology Club, Science Club and Language Club. She is involved in Olean Theatre Workshop and is a head altar server at St. Mary’s Church of Bolivar.
Gilliland is a member of the high school golf team and has also been involved in Science Club. He has volunteered for the SPCA, participated in benefit walks and has served as a tutor.
Greeson has played soccer and basketball and participated in track while being involved in his church, Crosstown Alliance.
Hebert has participated in track, orchestra, Language Club and Science Club and was nominated for Girls State and selected for area all-state in orchestra.
Johnson served as vice president of her class for grades nine through 11 and has been active in Language Club and was selected as first chair viola in orchestra. She has volunteered at the Richburg Colonial Library and the Allegany County SPCA.
Murphy has played volleyball, has been a member of Science and Language clubs and was selected for area all-state orchestra as a freshman. She has also worked as a junior counselor at Gil's Hills summer camp and helped set up for the Community Easter Egg Hunt.
Taylor has played goalie for the varsity soccer team since sophomore year and has also participated in orchestra and Science and Ski clubs. She has volunteered at the NYSSMA Solo Festival and taught younger kids how to make pottery at the Maker’s Fair in Wellsville.
Each year’s inductees are asked to dedicate a floral wreath to a member of the school community who demonstrates the ideals of scholarship, character, leadership and service, with Quartley honored this year.