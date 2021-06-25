There had not been six days without a report of at least one new COVD-19 case in Cattaraugus County since early in the pandemic — in March 2020.
Friday made the sixth day in a row without a new case of COVID-19, Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported.
Allegany County also reported no new cases on Thursday or Friday.
Watkins was elated Thursday after five days without a new coronavirus case in Cattaraugus County and attributes the declining number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 to residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The daily positivity and the seven-day rolling average were both 0% and the 14-day average remained at 0.2%.
There have been 5,723 cases of COVID-19 and 107 deaths over the past 15 months.
The health department was following two active cases on Friday, one person who is hospitalized and five in contact quarantine.
Watkins said there are now 29,778 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 32,356 who have had at least one dose of vaccine.
That means 51.3% of the population 18 and older and 42% of the entire population have at least one dose of the vaccine, Watkins said.
The health department is offering its first drive-thru vaccine clinic today from 9 a.m. to noon at the Franklinville Elementary School parking lot. They will take a limited number of walk-in appointments.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Watkins said that because of the low positivity rate of the past weekm the health department will not be issuing any COVID-19 press report over the weekend.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, two Modern vaccination clinics are scheduled — one in New Hudson on Wednesday and one in Whitesville on July 7.
The Allegany County Department of Health is offering the Moderna vaccine clinics at the New Hudson/Black Creek Fire Hall 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and at the Whitesville Fire Hall 4 to 6 p.m. July 7.
Call the ACDOH to register at (585) 268-9250 and press #4.
ACROSS NEW YORK, the number of patients in hospital ICUs due to COVID-19 fell below 100 for the first time since the earliest days of the pandemic, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
The state's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was at 0.36% and more than 68,000 more residents were vaccinated over a 24-hour period. New York's rate of vaccination — that is residents receiving at least one dose — is nearly 72%.
There were five additional COVID-19 deaths reported, pushing the state's reported total to 42,952.