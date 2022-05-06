OLEAN — Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases were announced by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Friday.
The recent uptick in cases was enough to move the county out of the low community COVID-19 level to a medium level. Most of the rest of the state is in the high range, although Allegany and Chautauqua counties remain in the low range.
The new cases reported Friday brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county over the past two years to 19,173, including 310 in the first six days of May.
By comparison, there were 740 cases in April, 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January.
There were 38 new cases Friday where the people were vaccinated and 26 who were unvaccinated. There are now 308 active cases in the county.
So far this month, 128 people from the southeast part of the county have tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been a total of 8,766 cases in this part of the county.
There were 68 new cases this month in the southwest for a total of 3,794, 74 new cases in the northeast for a total of 3,843 and 40 new cases in the northwest for a total of 2,770.
There have been 100 more women testing positive for COVID-19 so far this month than men, 255 to 155. Women now total 10,039 cases to 9,134 for men.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said there are 43,632 residents with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, about 56.8% of the population. The county has also administered 22,381 booster shots.
The county’s seven-day average positivity on Friday was 14.76% amid a growing number of test over past weeks. The case rate has risen to 228.6 per 100,000.
There were also 6 new hospital admissions over the past week, up 200% over the previous seven-day period.
The county has not reported a death of a county resident from COVID-19 since April 1.