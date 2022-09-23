SALAMANCA — The Jimersontown Presbyterian Church will host its 61st annual Indian Foods Dinner on Oct. 22 at the Seneca Allegany Administration Building, 90 Ohi:yo’ Way.

Dinner will be take-out only with pick-up hours between noon and 2:30 p.m. Cost is $15.

