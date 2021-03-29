LEWIS RUN — A 61-year-old Lewis Run woman was found dead at the scene of a fire Friday morning in Lafayette Township, Lewis Run-based state police reported.
Police did not release the woman’s name or provide the exact address, only that it was on Route 59.
According to police, the fire happened between 6:30 and 7:11 a.m. Friday, and state police were notified of the blaze at 7:24 a.m. that day. When troopers arrived on scene to investigate, the woman was found deceased inside the residence.
Few other details about the fire were released. Police did not say what caused the fire or say whether any suspicious circumstances exist.
The investigation is ongoing.
Assisting at the scene were the Lafayette Township, Hilltop and Lewis Run volunteer fire departments; Bradford Ambulance; state police fire marshals, the McKean County district attorney’s office; and the McKean County coroner’s office.