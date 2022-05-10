OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported one death from COVID-19 and 61 new cases on Tuesday.
A 97-year-old man was the 248th death from complications of the coronavirus since April 23, 2020, and the first reported COVID-19 death since April 1.
There have now been 19,335 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 — some more than once.
The health department said there were 354 active cases. Of the new cases Tuesday, 42 of the residents were vaccinated and 19 were unvaccinated.
Sixteen residents reported positive results from at-home COVID-19 test kits on Tuesday. There have been 1,865 people who have reported those test results to the health department. They are not included in the official test results.
The southeast part of the county has reported 8,843 cases since March 2020, 45.7% of all cases in the county. The southwest has reported 3,824 cases, the northeast 3,874 cases and the northwest 2,794 cases.