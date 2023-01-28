YMCA logo new

OLEAN — Six Olean area residents will be honored for their commitment to the community during the Olean Family YMCA’s 37th annual Salute to Olean at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall on March 2.

This year’s honorees include Karen Buchheit, Dan DeRose, Jim Mahar, Jim Ried and Frank and Eileen Skrobacz.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social