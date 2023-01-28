OLEAN — Six Olean area residents will be honored for their commitment to the community during the Olean Family YMCA’s 37th annual Salute to Olean at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall on March 2.
This year’s honorees include Karen Buchheit, Dan DeRose, Jim Mahar, Jim Ried and Frank and Eileen Skrobacz.
New in 2023, the YMCA will present a Community Partner Award, with Cutco Corp. as the inaugural recipient. The award has been created to recognize a company or organization that has a significant impact on the community and also partners with the YMCA to advance its mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
The Y will also present its Volunteer of the Year Award to Mike Hendrix. The Charleen Rowand and Teresa Reihle Excellence in Child Care Award will be presented to Grace Pitts.
Jeff Townsend, YMCA of the Twin Tiers CEO, is looking forward to attending his first “Salute,” expressing the importance of recognizing these honorees.
“The YMCA takes great pride in saluting these well-deserving community members for the impact they have on our area,” he said. “I am honored to have a small role in celebrating these wonderful folks for their efforts to make Olean such a special place.”
A reception for the honorees begins at 5 p.m. followed by a dinner program at 6 o’clock. The public is invited to attend the gala event that recognizes individuals for their volunteerism and positive impact on the Olean community.
Individual reservations are $60 each. Corporate/Patron tables, seating 10 people, are $650 each; single patron tickets are $70 each. Corporate/Patron tables and Patron tickets include recognition in the event’s printed program.
Reservations may be made through Feb. 23 online at https://t.ly/jXRx.