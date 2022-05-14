6 running for 3 seats on Olean school board

OLEAN — Those who venture out to the polls within the Olean City School District on Tuesday will have six candidates to choose from for the three open school board seats.
Two seats are currently held by Janine Fodor and Paul Hessney. The third seat is a vacancy created by the resignation of Frank Steffen, Jr., which was temporarily filled by the appointment of Tyrone Hall.
The two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to five-year terms commencing on July 1 and terminating June 30, 2027. The candidate who receives the third-highest number of votes will serve immediately after the election, upon filing the oath of office, until June 30, 2024.
The six registered candidates on the ballot are Daniel Farnham, Lee Filbert, Gary Harvey Jr., Paul Hessney, Timothy Sherlock and Rychelle Weseman.
In addition to the school board candidates, voters on May 17 will also cast their ballot for the 2022-23 school budget. The annual school budget vote and school board election will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the gymnasium of Olean Intermediate Middle School.
Candidate profiles submitted to the Times Herald are listed below in alphabetical order by last time. They have been edited for style and clarity.
DANIEL J. FARNHAM is a lifelong resident of Olean with the exception of brief detours in Buffalo and Albany for college. He grew up in North Olean playing ice hockey on the frozen Olean Creek and with his brothers at Boardman Park. For the last 11 years, Farnham and his wife, Jessica, have experienced the city as parents.
“Olean schools and its faculty have impressed us from day one,” he said. “We are so blessed to have the teachers, principals, officers, maintenance workers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and all the other staff that we have here.
Like many other parents in this district, Farnham said they have trusted the school to educate and protect children while working — a trust they must continue to reinforce and maintain.
Farnham said he’s been working with a team at Urgent Care through the pandemic, which gave him perspective and insight. Meanwhile, Jessica has worked in Olean Intermediate Middle School and is currently in Eastview Elementary through CCA.
“Following the events of the COVID-19 pandemic and seeing firsthand the damage done, not just directly, but by our handling of COVID, I knew I wanted to play a larger role in getting us back to normal,” he said. “Right now, the average child is still several months behind and we are seeing a substantial increase in pediatric anxiety and depression.”
Farnham said the district’s children need a cohesive team of parents, educators and specialists with a common goal, to focus on the right things and resources and support to recover from the last two-plus years.
Farnham said he wants to focus on mental health and provide the resources to improve it. He also wants to be a part of policy and budget reform to ensure as small an increased tax burden on the community as possible.
“I am advocating for school board transparency and personally pledge to keep our community informed and involved more than ever,” he said. “Above all of this, and much like the other candidates running, the focus must be on our children, their safety, wellbeing and education.”
LEE W. FILBERT is a lifelong resident of the greater Olean area and currently resides in the city with his wife and two daughters. A 2009 graduate of Allegany-Limestone High School, Filbert has a bachelor’s degree in Adolescent Education from SUNY Fredonia and a Master’s in School Building Leadership from St. Bonaventure University.
Holding a state Professional Teacher Certification for 7-12 Social Studies and working as a teacher or assistant principal for eight years, Filbert said he’s intimately familiar with the inner workings of the educational system and the daily realities of the classroom.
“It is my conviction that the Olean school district is in the preliminary stages of falling victim to a widespread cultural malaise, gradually and insidiously spreading among our nation’s primary educational institutions, which prefer political partisanship and ideology to sound educational principles,” he said.
Filbert said this political fever infringes upon the community, parents, teachers and, most importantly, the educational lives of students by diverting the limited educational and financial resources of the schools into projects with origins in partisan politics or wasting time fulfilling pointless ideological dictates from Albany, rather than supporting the students and teachers in attaining the most basic competencies in core subject areas.
“If elected to the school board I will fight ceaselessly to see policies enacted which acknowledge the primacy of parents in the education of their children,” he said. “I am resolved that a school should never withhold information from parents, or act in a way which encourages or promotes dissimulation between a student and their parents, barring rare matters of personal safety.”
Filter said he hopes to work with — and listen more closely to — the teachers, not just as a parent and a school board member but as a professional colleague in the field of education.
“And lastly, and most importantly, I want to ensure that the students of Olean receive the absolute best education they can and that the taxes of the people of Olean are always carefully enumerated and directed towards that purpose,” he added.
GARY W. HARVEY JR. grew up in Olean and graduated from its high school. He later graduated college with a concentration in pastoral studies, served in the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and obtained a in Divinity from St. Thomas Christian University. After serving in the military, I relocated from Florida back to Olean where he has been active in the community.
“I believe my time serving in the U.S. Army has given me a very unique perspective and ability to work cohesively with people of various and diverse backgrounds and beliefs respecting each person as an individual,” he said.
Harvey recently served as a member of the city’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee, striving to address several issues hindering the community and working with the other members to enhance various areas and meet the unique needs of our city.
Harvey said there seems to be a lack of trust in the school district further agitated by a lack of transparency.
“It’s very important that we maintain a constructive dialog with the stakeholders, always keeping in the forefront that the students’ best interest should be the focus, even in the midst of the hard conversations,” he said.
Harvey said his hope and goal are to rebuild the trust, to increase transparency and look at ways to effectively and efficiently enhance the budget. He said he wants to ensure every student has access to a safe, positive learning environment where teachers operate in an environment conducive to learning.
“We must continue to invest in this area, hear and dialog with students, teachers, staff and the community to ensure a positive impact in the future,” he added.
PAUL A. HESSNEY grew up in a postwar housing development on the outskirts of Binghamton. He graduated from Chenango Valley High School near Binghamton in 1965 and Hamilton College in 1969.
In 1971, Hessney moved to Olean with my wife and infant son, Jeff, to take a teaching job at Olean High School where he taught French and English as well as earned a master’s degree in Education at St. Bonaventure University. Living in Olean for over 50 years, he said he’s been associated with the school district in some fashion for that entire time.
“I believe that my long experience in Olean education gives me a broad perspective on the Olean schools and on the community,” he said. “I have always advocated for Olean students and the employees who serve them.”
While teaching, Hessney said he was department chair of foreign languages, director of student activities and held several positions in the teachers’ union, including president. In 2000, he took early retirement from New York and taught at Otto-Eldred (Pa.) schools until retiring in 2010. Hessney has been on the Olean school board since 2013. He’s a father of four Olean graduates and currently has three grandchildren attending the district. His late wife, Karen, was a speech pathologist in Olean schools and a labor representative for NYSUT until her death in 2014.
“To state that the last two years have been extraordinarily hard on everyone in Olean would be an understatement,” he said, referring to COVID-19. “During this time, the school board has had to make some very painful and difficult decisions. Through it all, we have remained focused on what is best for our children and for Olean.”
As a public school, Hessney said they’ve had to deal with opposing views from the public while complying with state mandates and complex — sometimes confusing — state education law, keeping in mind our fiduciary obligations.
“I love this community and its people, and I believe I can continue to contribute to solving the very serious problems that we all share,” he said. “We accomplish this difficult task through honesty, respectful dialogue with each other, openness to new ideas and hard work.”
Hessney said at all times, the district must keep its eyes on the intellectual, physical and emotional development of the children and the well-being of the community. He said the current board has kept a tax levy increase at 0% and, hopefully, with some creative possible sources of new revenue, they will be able to continue this fiscal stability.
“If I have the honor of being reelected, I look forward to working with our new board members and to the continuing improvement of the school environment in every way possible,” he added.
TIMOTHY R. SHERLOCK was born and raised in Olean, is a 2001 alum of Olean Schools and chose to raise his son and nieces in the district. Sherlock has degrees in Psychology and Literature, working in the counseling field at a residential treatment facility upon graduation.
Sherlock has worked for the Seneca County Child Protective Services specializing in sex abuse and child fatalities, as a director of a non-profit working with children who are developmentally delayed and later went into business for himself as an advocate for children and fathers in the Family Court System.
“As a parent and guardian of children in our district, I am fully invested in who we are and what we do,” he said. “This year has posed many challenges to our district and to our community. It has shown parents, and community members, that we have things in our district that must be changed. We are facing problems such as budgetary deficits, curriculum deficits and policy deficits to name a few.”
Sherlock said he has been consistently present at nearly every board meeting and is invested in the inner workings of the district and the direction its heading. He said he believes no matter how far from the middle people may be, there is always common ground to be found and to grow from.
Sherlock said he wants a district that is not only in line with current state and federal mandates but with the times and the community.
“We must be more transparent with all people in our district, by better utilizing the technology we have at our disposal,” he said. “There is no reason for us not to keep the community at large and our school community aware of all that is happening in our district.”
Sherlock said he wants a district where every student, staff and faculty member and parent feels safe, valued and accepted. He said the district must be more accountable to each stakeholder in the community, starting first with the students they take an oath to educate and protect.
One of Sherlock’s three objectives is “a review of all our policies and procedures to ensure they are in line with state and federal laws and mandates, but also looking at the implementation of these policies to see if they are effective or not.”
Sherlock also said they must start looking at where the district can save money for the taxpayers — such as green initiatives to cut the district’s overhead — while also looking at grants and other initiatives that will support teachers and staff to avoid making their jobs more difficult.
“We must do more to bridge the gap of trust and communication that exists among community members, and among our faculty and students in the district,” he added. “This comes from open and transparent communication.”
RYCHELLE L. WESEMAN attended St. Bonaventure University, graduating with a degree in Psychology. After graduation, she moved back to Long Island and attended Hofstra University, receiving an MSED in School Counseling.
Weseman said she and her husband, Brian, knew they did not want to raise their children on Long Island, so they jumped on the opportunity to transfer to the Southern Tier when he received a job offer. Their two sons have attended Olean schools, with the eldest, Ryan, graduating in 2021. Gavin is currently a junior and involved in a variety of school sports, co-curricular and extracurricular activities.
“We chose to live in Olean because of the diverse population and strong sense of community,” she said. “Our family believes in the Olean district and both our boys have had a positive school experience.”
While she said their experience has been a positive one, Weseman said there are many aspects that she thinks the district could improve on. She said she has a unique perspective as a homeowner, a parent, a previous employee of the district and as the Home School Liaison/Social Worker at CA BOCES where she actively collaborates with surrounding districts.
“I see the issues through a variety of lenses, which enables me to recognize the way those issues affect multiple parts of the wider system,” she said.
Weseman said it seems the level of trust between the community and the school board declines further and further every year. She said pretending this division isn’t there or isn’t a problem would be a disservice to everyone.
“Rebuilding that trust needs to be a top priority and, if elected to the board, I am committed to being part of that effort,” she said. “It’s a heavy lift, for sure, but if we can work together as a board, as a district, as a community, we can surely do better.”
Weseman said she wants the district to be better and to do better. She said they care about the Olean school district and the Olean community, and what they all want is well-adjusted students, engaged caregivers, proud employees and residents who trust the Board of Education to do right by the community.
“But since we can’t all be on the board, let me be your voice,” she added. “I understand the needs of the stakeholders and I am committed to making sure that your voice is heard and respected. I am committed to doing better.”