OLEAN — There were six new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Tuesday, while Allegany County reported 10 new cases.
Cattaraugus County’s new cases brought the total number of residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus to 5,680. There are 5,502 individuals who have recovered.
Tuesday’s positivity rate was under 1% which was less than the state’s average rate. The county’s rate was 0.7% as compared to the state’s average daily rate of 0.89%. The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity is 1.7% and the 14-day average is 2.3%.
The county health department is following 73 active cases, 13 people in hospitals and 375 in contact quarantine.
Four of the new cases were women, who now total 3,036 cases and two men, who have 2,644 cases.
Two of the cases were in the southwest part of the county which now has 855 cases. The northeast part of the county also had two new cases and note totals 1,081 cases.
The southeast had one new case for a total of 3,055 and the northwest also had one new case for a total of 689.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, county director of public health, said there are 25,199 people who have completed their vaccine series and 29,619 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 47.8% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose, and 38.5% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
In Allegany County, Tuesday’s 10 new cases increase the county’s total since the pandemic began to 3,561, with 3,454 recoveries and a total of 84 deaths of residents in the county. There were 279 residents in quarantine as of Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day rate of positivity in testing for the virus was 2.5% as of Monday.