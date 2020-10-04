Cattaraugus County reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, while Allegany County reported three cases.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported two new cases Saturday, and then four more on Sunday.
The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload as of Sunday was 40 as there were 209 residents who have recovered from COVID-19. There have been 256 total cases in the county, while there have been seven confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.
The 251st confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She is a healthcare worker who reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person but she reports being asymptomatic.
She was tested for COVID-19 on Sept. 29 and her test results on Oct. 1 indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 252nd confirmed case is a female resident of the northwest quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and developed cough, congestion, fatigue and body aches.
She was tested Oct. 1 and the result on Oct. 2 indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 253rd confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She was recently hospitalized with shortness of breath and was tested Oct. 2; her test result on Sunday indicated that she was positive.
The 254th confirmed case is a male resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He was recently hospitalized with cough, fever and pneumonia and was tested for COVID-19 on Friday. His test result Sunday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The 255th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She was recently hospitalized with shortness of breath and was tested Friday.
The 256th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed a mild cough. She was also tested Friday.
The health department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
Any resident interested in getting a swab test can register via the Cattaraugus County website or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
In Allegany County, the health department reports 22 active cases as there have been 133 confirmed cases and 110 recoveries (there has been one death).
As of Sunday, there were 235 residents in quarantine/isolation.
In Western New York, Saturday's positive-test rate was 1.1% for a second-straight day.
Statewide, patient hospitalizations totaled 618 on Saturday, down 29 from Friday. There were 72 patients newly admitted Saturday, while there were 138 patients in ICUs (-11), with 67 of those patients intubated (-3).
There were 14 deaths on Saturday, pushing the state's confirmed total to 25,519.