Allegany County's reported total of coronavirus cases has increased by six, while the Cattaraugus County Health Department was notified Saturday of its 217th confirmed case of COVID-19.
Allegany County's total cases since the onset of the pandemic is 112, with 14 active cases as of Saturday evening. There were 208 county residents in quarantine/isolation.
In Cattaraugus County, health department officials reported that their active positive COVID-19 caseload was six as there were 205 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
The department on Friday reported the sixth death of a county resident from COVID-19.
The latest case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who has no significant travel history and denies being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She was recently admitted into a rehabilitation facility and developed a sore throat. She was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and her test result Friday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that she has been in contact with and the places that she have visited.
In New York state, of the 99,953 test results reported Friday, 1,005, or 1%, were positive, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
In Western New York, the positive-test rate was 1.3% on Friday, up slightly from 1.1% on Thursday. The Mid-Hudson region had the highest positive-test rate on Friday at 1.6%.
Four COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state, bringing the confirmed total to 25,450.
"It's vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight COVID-19 as we move into the fall and flu season," Cuomo said in a press release. "Wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands make a critical difference, as does the deliberate enforcement of state guidance by local governments.
"We'll continue to closely monitor the data and keep New Yorkers updated so they can make educated decisions for themselves and their families," the governor said.