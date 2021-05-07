BELMONT — Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Friday.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported that 3,408 cases have been recorded to date, including 3,284 recoveries. State officials report 84 deaths among county residents tied to the disease.
Cases have increased by 66 in the past seven days, county officials reported — more than in recent weeks, but less than during the peak of the pandemic.
The county broke 500 cases on Nov. 7, doubling to 1,000 on Nov. 26 — 19 days later. The 2,000th case was reported Jan. 6, or 38 days. The 3,000th case took 65 days, until March 16. In the 52 days since that mark, 402 cases have been reported.
State officials reported 447 county residents were tested on Thursday, breaking the 150,000 mark since the pandemic began.
County officials reported 251 quarantines or isolations were in effect Friday, down from 282 on Thursday. To date, 12,185 orders have been issued, with 11,934 completed.
The state Department of Health reported Friday morning that 14,745 county residents had received at least one vaccine dose, up 95 from Thursday. So far, 31.8% of county residents — and 39.5% of residents age 18 and older — have received a vaccine dose. Of those, 13,217 people have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 54 since Thursday. That amounts to 28.5% of all county residents.
The county continues to trail behind the rest of the state.
Across the state, 47.7% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose, with 37.5% having received a full vaccine series. Among those aged 18 and above, 59.4% of residents have received at least one dose, while 47% have a completed vaccine series.