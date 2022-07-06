OLEAN — City firefighters reported six construction workers required treatment at Washington West Elementary School due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
The city fire department was called to the school at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two workers feeling ill, possibly due to CO poisoning. After arriving, firefighters reported the workers were suffering from apparent CO poisoning, forcing an evacuation of the school and additional resources called to the scene.
In total, six patients were treated for CO poisoning, with two being transported to Olean General Hospital for further treatment and evaluation. Four were treated at the scene and refused further treatment.
The cause of the leak was reportedly a propane-powered piece of equipment being used indoors with minimal ventilation.
Allegany Rescue and EMS and Westons Mills ambulances were requested to the scene, while Westons Mills Fire Department was placed on standby. Cattaraugus County Emergency Services provided communication's support between on-scene command and Olean General Hospital.
Following the incident, city fire department officials noted that carbon monoxide is an odorless and tasteless gas caused by incomplete combustion, and is particularly common when using hydrocarbon-fueled equipment. Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are: headache, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, altered level of consciousness and feeling generally ill. In late stages carbon monoxide can cause seizures, unresponsiveness, cherry red skin and death.
The City of Olean Fire Department states it is imperative that any building with natural gas, propane, fuel oil, wood burning or kerosene powered equipment have carbon monoxide detectors present and installed per manufacturers' recommended guidelines and local building codes.