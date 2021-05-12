BELMONT — Six businesses in Allegany County have received small, state-backed grants to help with operations.
Allegany County and the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency (ACIDA) have made six grant awards to new or expanding businesses through a $200,000 grant from the New York State Office of Community Renewal Microenterprise Program.
Businesses receiving funds included:
- Genesee Country Produce of Belmont, a start-up retail farm market that will feature locally grown, organic food and farm products.
- Hardy Penwrights of Scio, manufactures custom fountain pens for online sales since 2018.
- The Old Mill Inn of Alfred Station, was purchased in May 2020.
- Peligan Inspections of Belmont, property preservation services at vacant residential properties for banks and mortgage companies.
- Step Ahead of Swain, manufacturer of entry steps and decks for manufactured homes.
- Vintage Finds Treasured Memories of Belfast, an antique and collectables business which has been operating online for the past 15 years which expanded to a storefront in February 2020.
Funds awarded through the grant ranged from $20,000 to $35,000, with many of the applicants requesting funds needed to purchase or upgrade equipment, furnishings, or machinery. Applicants were required to complete counseling and services, provided by ACCORD Corp. and IncubatorWorks.
“With the challenging economic environment created due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these much-needed grant funds couldn’t have been made available at a more opportune time,” said Craig Clark, executive director of the ACIDA. “Through this generous grant, we’ve been able to offer real financial assistance to our smallest businesses when it has mattered most.”
“The diversity of businesses who received grant awards is indicative of the creativity and tenacity of Allegany County entrepreneurs,” said Curt Crandall, chairman of the Allegany County Board of Legislators. “On behalf of the Board of Legislators, we’d like to thank the ACIDA for pursuing this grant opportunity at a time when it is most needed and we look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of each of these businesses in Allegany County.”
Under the program, applicants must have been a start-up or existing business seeking to expand, have fewer than six employees, and the owners had to qualify as either a person of low-or moderate-income or create at least one full-time equivalent job available to individuals of low- or moderate-income.
For information about current awards or future funding, contact Clark at clarkcr@alleganyco.com or (585) 268-7472.