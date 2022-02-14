ALFRED — Six Alfred State College architecture students participated in the 21st annual Appalachian Teaching Project Symposium, a regional economic development conference sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Alfred State is one of 16 Appalachian colleges and universities that participated in this year’s project.
The team of Nicholas Crego (Spencerport), Kaitlin Girard (Ontario), Alan Espinosa Lopez (Millbrook), Vincent Orologio (Rochester), Craig Salzman (Binghamton) and Alicia Scroger (Batavia) presented Leveraging Historic Transportation Networks to Promote Heritage Tourism and Community Connectivity: A Vision for Sustainability and Growth in Allegany County, New York.
The presentation was the culmination of a seven-week project that involved three architecture studios completing visualization studies for the communities of Belmont, Belfast and Fillmore.
To prepare for the ATP Symposium, 34 students enrolled in ARCH 7306 Design Studio 5 taught by Professors William Dean, Matthew DiRado, and Alan Vlakancic, a for-credit academic course to design and lead research projects in Appalachian communities to address regional challenges.
Each ATP project reflects one of four themes that connect back to the ARC strategic plan: addressing community needs and challenges; economic development; tourism; and capacity building.
As a capstone to this work, students normally travel to Washington, D.C. to present their work to other student delegations from other ATP participating institutions, ARC leadership, and community leaders in a formal peer-to-peer conference setting hosted by ARC. This year, due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis, the ATP Symposium took place online.
“This was an exciting project for the students to work on in collaboration with the people in three different communities, and we had great turn-outs for each public presentation,” Dean said. “We also received a great deal of support from the Allegany County Department of Planning and Director of Planning Kier Dirlam and his staff. This project illustrates Alfred State’s commitment to civic engagement, applied learning, and making a local and regional impact.”