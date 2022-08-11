$6,500 donated to Salamanca schools for book vending machine

Two community groups recently donated a combined $6,500 to the Salamanca City Central School District to purchase a book vending machine and the books to fill it. Pictured (from left) are Seneca Intermediate School librarian Marra Arena-Stokes, superintendent Dr. Mark Beehler, Salamanca youth bureau director and grant administrator Sandi Brundage, school board president Theresa Ray, Pay it Forward founder Timothy Jackson and Friends of the Salamanca Youth Center members Tom Sharbaugh and Margaret LoCicero.

 Salamanca CCSD photo

SALAMANCA — The desire to get your hands on a new book and the convenience of buying a candy bar or a bottle of pop is about to merge at the Salamanca City Central School District.

The district was presented with two checks totaling $6,500 during the regular Board of Education meeting Tuesday for the purchase of a bookworm vending machine for Seneca Intermediate School and funds to fill the first round of books.

