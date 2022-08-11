$6,500 donated to Salamanca schools for book vending machine

SALAMANCA — The desire to get your hands on a new book and the convenience of buying a candy bar or a bottle of pop is about to merge at the Salamanca City Central School District.
The district was presented with two checks totaling $6,500 during the regular Board of Education meeting Tuesday for the purchase of a bookworm vending machine for Seneca Intermediate School and funds to fill the first round of books.
“Recently, we were trying to find ways to increase literacy throughout the school,” said Marra Arena-Stokes, librarian for Seneca and new library department head. “We were tagged in a post from Southwestern School District that had this full vending machine, and we thought it was awesome.”
Students are able to earn a token, put the token into the machine and then pick out a book that they get to keep, Arena-Stokes explained. “The matter was how to get that in our district.”
A check for $5,000 from Tim Jackson of Pay It Forward was donated for the machine, which cost $4,795, in memory of Margaret Fisher, who left the funds to Jackson when she passed.
Fisher and Jackson were friends for over 45 years after he saved her life by rescuing her from the Allegheny River in 1973, and they would often exchange boxes of books.
“She was an avid reader, and mostly it was mystery stories,” he recalled.
Upon her death at 101, Fisher left Jackson $10,000 for Pay It Forward. He said she would donate money each year, but when she left the $10,000, Jackson decided to start the Margaret Fisher Memorial Fund.
“This is absolutely one of the finest things, and I think that she would love knowing this is one of the things she’ll be participating in,” Jackson said.
Additionally, a check for $1,500 from the Friends of the Youth Center, Inc. will be used to buy the first round of books to fill the machine.
“It’s great to see the community involved in the schools and that we get to actually partner on some things,” said Sandi Brundage, youth bureau director and grant administrator for the city. “We felt this is an opportunity for children in the district to earn a token anywhere in the community and come in and get a book.”
Arena-Stokes said she initially reached out to Brundage about the possibility of finding funding for the vending machine. Brundage then reached out to Jackson.
Arena-Stokes said they hope to have tokens distributed at the youth center, city hall and other places around the city as well as in the schools for students who demonstrate good character.
“Our goal is to work with the community as a community-based project,” she said. “Kids can earn tokens from doing good things in the community, not just being good readers.”
Arena-Stokes said the books would all be brand new and would range in reading levels from beginners up to young adult so any student in the district could find something for them in the machine. She said book selection could come from popular sellers, classics, suggestions from staff and any other recommendations.
“It’s going to be open to the whole community, it’s just going to be housed at Seneca,” she added.