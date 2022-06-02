5th annual Allegany Garden Festival is Saturday

ALLEGANY — After a two-year hiatus, the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club of Allegany will host the 5th annual Allegany Garden Festival Saturday.
Held inside the Robert A. Livingston Community Center, 188 W. Main St., the festival opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m., rain or shine.
“We have a lot of people very eager to be vendors. We haven’t done this for two years,” said Mary Linda Williams, festival chair. “I think people are excited to come out and do something.”
The free festival will feature high quality vendors of flowers and plants, vegetables and herbs, gardening supplies, outdoor garden art and other garden-related items as well as landscapers, artists and entrepreneurs.
“We have 30 vendors, which is more than we’ve ever had,” Williams said. “In fact, we have so many vendors some of them will have to set up outside.”
The Enchanted Mountain Garden Club of Allegany is a nonprofit organization formed for the purpose of engaging in a variety of activities to support the beautification of the village and town.
“There’s a fee to be a vendor, and that money turns around and goes to the village in someway for the betterment of the Allegany community,” Williams said.
In addition to garden-related vendors, the festival will welcome crafts vendors with tote bags and purses, jewelry, woodworking and furniture as well as a couple food vendors including garden-themed cupcakes. Canticle Farms and Cornell Cooperative Extension will also be present.
“It’s exciting because we know people have missed it, and we missed putting it on,” she said. “There are some of the same vendors we’ve always had coming back.”
A raffle will be held with many donated prizes available for attendees to also benefit the club’s mission. Last year’s canna lilies have been saved and replanted and will be sold in memory of Pat Conroy, a club member who passed away in 2021.
“(Conroy) always worked on those cannas, potted them and everything,” Williams said. “She was a great spirit for all of us. Lively and always a jolly person.”
The Allegany Volunteer Fire Department is also hosting a pre-sale chicken barbecue at the grounds behind the center. Pickups are between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.
The club’s group of about 20 members volunteer in a variety of differing roles, from working on beautification projects in Allegany, working at the Garden Festival, attending gardening lectures or writing grants.
“The money the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club will make from this will then be used for our village projects,” Williams said. “We’re going to be planting more trees down at the Allegheny River Park. It’s give-back money to help beautify Allegany.”
For more information on the festival or club, visit the website alleganygardenclub.com or follow them on Facebook at Enchanted Mountain Garden Club.