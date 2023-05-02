FRANKLINVILLE — The Western New York Maple Festival drew thousands to Franklinville last weekend and was considered a resounding success.
The 59th Maple Festival served more than 1,800 pancake and sausage breakfasts and went through 350 pounds of locally-produced maple syrup from Wright Farms Saturday and Sunday in the Franklinville Elementary School cafeteria.
Ashley Schumaker, the festival organization chairman, said the group “would like to extend a special thanks to all of our volunteers, vendors, community and school members for making this event a success. It’s great to see the community come together.”
Rain held off for most of the weekend except for a sporadic sprinkle, Schumaker said — “until about 3 p.m. Sunday when rain picked up.”
The Western New York Maple Festival partnered with Franklinville Central School to bring Eric Jones of West Clarksville to sculpt a sand sculpture of the event. “Throughout the week, students were able to work with Eric Jones and help him with the sculpture,” Schumaker said.
There were more than 150 vendors on the Maple Festival grounds and other sites including Park Square.
A new element to the festival was a farmers market style event in Park Square. “Our goal was to make the festival walkable and include a larger portion of the village,” Schumaker said. “We want visitors to explore, check out our local shops, and enjoy our green spaces.”
There were wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other packaged food vendors testing and selling their product at Park Square. Live music both days created a relaxing vibe for visitors.
Schumaker said plans are already underway for next year’s festival and thanked this years sponsors including Great Lakes Cheese Co., Armstrong, Hopkins, Sorgi & McCarthy, Realtor Melissa Bedell, Rizzo’s Pizzeria, Ischua Valley Country Club and Shelly’s Shear Look.
Next year’s festival will be held on April 27th and 28th 2024. Interested entertainment and vendors can visit www.wnymaplefestival.com.