Cattaraugus County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while Allegany County reported 26 new cases.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported that there were 506 active cases as of Wednesday, with 37 residents hospitalized — a figure that was unchanged from Tuesday. There have been 2,812 total cases since March, with 2,247 residents having recovered; there have been 53 deaths.
A total of 677 county residents were in quarantine Wednesday — 584 for confirmed or suspected exposure to the virus and 93 for travel.
Cattaraugus County’s seven-day average for positives in testing for the virus was 9.5%, down from the 10% that was reported on Tuesday.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
With the 28 new confirmed cases, Allegany County’s total since March increased to 2,021. There have been 1,781 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths of county residents.
There were 699 residents in quarantine on Wednesday, the same figure that was reported the day before.
The Allegany County Department of Health said it plans several COVID-19 vaccination clinics to facilitate distribution of Moderna vaccine to those categorized in the state’s phase 1-A priority group.
The distribution point will be at the County Office Building at 7 Court St., Belmont, with times set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this coming Friday, Monday and Wednesday.
To determine if one falls in priority group 1-A, go to: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/
Click on “Am I eligible” and complete the form. Upon submission it will advise if you are eligible or not. Print out the page that tells you if you are eligible and bring it with you to the clinic.
Vaccinations are available by appointment only by registering through links on the Allegany County COVID-19 webpage.
NEW YORK UPDATES
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state rose again on Tuesday, but by far less than in recent days.
Hospitalizations increased 75 to a statewide total of 8,665. That’s a much smaller increase than in recent days, when hospitalizations rose by over 200 and 300 at times.
Another 161 people in the state died due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the confirmed total to 30,965, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
A total of 1,408 people in New York were in intensive care units, up 16, and 877 were intubated, up 26 over Monday.
The state confirmed 16,648 new cases Tuesday as it conducted 197,816 tests. New York has now had 1,057,676 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus Tuesday was 8.41%, up slightly from 8.31% Monday and 8.34% Sunday.
The seven-day average of positive tests in Western New York was 8.76% Tuesday, up slightly from Monday’s 8.61% and Sunday’s 8.43%.