FRANKLINVILLE — Organizers have released the schedule for the 58th annual Maple Festival this weekend.
The WNY Maple Festival was begun in 1962 by the Franklinville Jay-Cees.
Ashley Schumaker, who is coordinating the festival this year, said, “It attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the village annually. Local maple producers, their maple syrup and maple products are highlighted each year. The Maple Festival requires hundreds of volunteers which make it so successful. The festival continues each year as a direct result of Franklinville's generous volunteer spirit.”
The most popular attraction is the All-You-Can-Eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast at the elementary school cafeteria from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Children age 3 and under eat free at the breakfast, adults are $7, youth ages four to 12 and those age 60 and older are $6.
After two years of no WNY Maple Festival due to COVID-19, everyone is looking forward to the Maple Festival Parade that starts at 11 a.m. Saturday on Main Street.
The Maple King and Queen, who will ride in the parade, will be chosen at the Maple King and Queen Contest in the high school auditorium Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
Kids rides outside the elementary school are always popular. They will be running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday
Maple products will be sold at a sugar shanty outside the elementary school from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Round and square dancing and country music will be performed Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Business exhibits, services, crafts show and sales are on display in the elementary school from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
ASAPS Color Run/Walk over a 2.75-mile course will start at 9 a.m. Sunday. Registration starts at 8:156 a.m. behind the high school gymnasium.
Blount Library will have a book sale at the library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
There will be a kids petting zoo Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agriculture Shop on Academy Street.
There will be live entertainment and music on the school grounds Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
An auto-motorcycle cruise will be held Sunday at the fire hall parking lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A chicken barbecue and basket raffle will begin at noon Sunday at the fire hall.