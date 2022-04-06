FRANKLINVILLE — The 58th annual Western New York Maple Festival returns April 30 and May 1 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
“It looks like we’re going to be ready to go,” said Ashley Schumacker, who is heading a new committee overseeing the Maple Festival in Franklinville.
The committee has helped organize hundreds of volunteers needed for the Maple Festival. They put out a call for vendors and have signed up more than 80 with crafts and other goods that will be set up on school grounds.
A few volunteers are still needed for the all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at the elementary school, Schumaker said. Sign up via email at wnymaplefestival@gmail.com.
A schedule is still being finalized, Schumacher said. It should be posted on the Western New York Maple Festival Facebook page in the coming days.
The all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days in the elementary school cafeteria. Maple syrup is supplied by Wright’s Farms of Farmersville.
The breakfast is a major fundraiser, normally provides about $12,000 for community groups, scholarships and charities.
Schumaker said the SAPS Runs has been changed to a Color Run this year with a 2.75-mile route. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt and glasses. The Ten Broeck Academy Student Council is coordinating the run. The race kicks off at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Saturday’s Maple Festival parade will feature the 2022 Maple King and Queen. The king and queen contest will be held April 28.
Look for a petting zoo, carnival rides and live entertainment on the festival grounds. There will be a cruise-in Sunday until 3 p.m. at the Franklinville Fire Department parking lot.
The Maple Festival is being held a week later than usual due to the late Easter holiday, Schumaker said.
Keep an eye on the group’s Facebook page for any new developments at Franklinville’s Annual Western New York Maple Festival, Schumaker.