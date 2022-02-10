OLEAN — There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cattaraugus County on Thursday, as Omicron cases seems to have plateaued and continue to drop.
That pushes the total number of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus to 17,248. There are currently 186 active cases in the county.
Thirty-seven of the new COVID-19 cases were people who had been vaccinated, while 21 were unvaccinated, according to the county health department.
There were 34 women and 24 men who tested positive. Men now account for 8,213 cases and women 9,035 cases.
The southeast part of the county now has 7,970 cases including 19 from Thursday. The northwest has 2,436 cases including 19 new ones, the northeast has 3,426 cases including 12 new one and the southwest has 3,416 cases including four new ones.
Thursday’s average positivity over the past seven days was 10.56%.
Over the past seven days there have been 245 new cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker. The county’s rate of new cases is 321.8 per 100,000. There have been 17 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the past week.
While Gov. Kathy Hochul allowed the indoor mask or vaccination requirement to expire on Thursday, the CDC still considers community COVID-19 transmission high and recommends people wear masks indoors to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. County officials never enforced the mask mandate. Municipalities and individual businesses are free to require masks. Anyone who wishes can wear a mask indoors in public.
School mask mandates continue until March 7.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.