OLEAN — Fifty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The total number of cases reported since March 2020 is now at 8,522.
The 1,280 cases reported in October were a record for the county. There were 18 deaths, surpassed only by the 30 who died of COVID-19 in February.
There have now been 209 cases in the first four days of November and seven deaths. There have now been 146 deaths from COVID-19 of county residents.
The health department reported 90 new cases since Tuesday. Thirty-two cases were reported in both the southeastern and southwestern parts of the county, while 15 cases were reported in the northeastern part of the county and 10 in the northwest.
There have been 49 women diagnosed with the coronavirus since Tuesday and 38 men.
Sixty-four of the new cases in the past two days were unvaccinated residents and 28 were fully vaccinated.
It is an indication the vaccine is waning in its effectiveness in some people, particularly the elderly and another reason to get vaccinated or get a booster if you qualify, particularly with the delta variant so easily transmissible.
Thursday’s report by the health department showed 520 active cases, 43 residents hospitalized and 702 in contact quarantine.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
The county’s positivity rate remains among the highest of any counties in the state. Thursday’s daily rate was 6.5%, down from Wednesday’s 7.9%, but still nearly three times the state’s daily average of 2.3% on Thursday. The county’s seven-day rolling average is 9%, while the state average is 2.3%.
There are now 49.9% of the county’s population who have at least one dose of vaccine, which rises to 59.9% of those over age 18.
The largest group of new cases continues to be the 1-19 age group. They represent 1,598 cases, or 18.8% of the total — almost one in five cases. Next is the 20-29 age group, 1,362 cases or 16%; ages 30-39, 1,269 or 14.9%; ages 40-49, 1,109 or 13%; ages 50-59, 1,174 or 13.8%; ages 60-69, 1,002 or 11.8%; 70-79, 587 or 6.9%; 80-89, 309, 3.6%, and 90 and older, 112 or 1.3%.
The health department has reports from the county’s 13 school districts and the Archbishop Walsh Academy of nearly 300 cases of COVID-19 — mostly students — from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1.
Pioneer led the districts with 48 cases, Salamanca reported 39 cases, Cattaraugus-Little Valley had 35 cases, Olean, 32; Randolph, 30; Gowanda, 30; Hinsdale, 26; Portville, 11; Allegany-Limestone, 8; Walsh, 7; West Valley, 5; Franklinville, 4; Ellicottville, 3, and BOCES, 4 (all staff).
The health department has received its first supplies of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a smaller dose of the vaccine for the younger children.
Watkins said the health department has scheduled a vaccination clinic for first and second shots and boosters for eligible people today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca.
Other clinics this month include:
• Tuesday — Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Wednesday — Delevan Training Center on Route 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nov. 13 — Jamestown Community College, 206 N. Union St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nov. 16 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 1 to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.