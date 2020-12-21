OLEAN — There were 55 Cattaraugus County residents who received reports of positive COVID-19 tests on Monday. That brings the total number of cases to 2,082.
Monday’s positivity rate was 6.8% on a seven-day rolling average. That is down from 7% on Sunday. There are now 637 active COVID-19 cases the Cattaraugus County Health Department are following, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said.
Hospitalizations are also climbing. There were 35 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday. That rose to 40 on Monday.
There have been 38 deaths, the last two reported over the weekend.
There were 24 new cases from the southeast part of the county on Monday. That brings to 1,195 the number of residents from the southeast area who have been infected, 57.4% of the total in the county.
The southwest part of the county had an unusually high number of cases on Monday, 17. There are now 339 residents from this part of the county who have been infected. There were also seven new COVID-19 cases in the northeast for a total of 312, and six in the northwest for a total of 236.
There were 28 males among the new positives for a total of 936, and 26 females for a total of 1,146. Women represent 57.4% of the positive results so far in the county.
Watkins urged residents to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people who do not live in your household.
Also, he said, keep a social distance of six feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.
Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, there were 19 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the county’s total to 1,614 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 1,419 county residents have recovered; and there have been 50 deaths.
There were 783 residents in quarantine as of Monday.
ACROSS NEW YORK, another 109 people died due to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 28,709. It was the fifth day in a row new deaths were over 100.
Hospitalizations in New York due rose 146 on Sunday to 6,331, the highest level since May. Gov. Andrew Cuomo cautioned that weekend hospital numbers are sometimes skewed because fewer people are discharged due to lower staffing.
The last time more people were in hospitals in the state was May 14, when the total was 6,394. Hospitalizations have been on the rise in New York for months and they have increased more than fivefold since the start of November.
They remain below the peak of over 18,000 set in April.
A total of 1,095 people in the state were in intensive care units on Sunday, up 50, and 613 people were intubated, up 13.
The state confirmed 9,007 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday and conducted 156,510 tests. The state now has 857,049 confirmed cases.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Sunday was 5.75%.